Tarts in
Chapel Hill
/
Chapel Hill
/
Tarts
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve tarts
Market and Moss
700 Market St, Chapel Hill
Avg 4.1
(15 reviews)
Chocolate Tart
$9.00
dark chocolate. Blackberry dust. Marbled jam and cream.
More about Market and Moss
Caffe Driade
1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
Avg 4.3
(524 reviews)
Noble Cider Tart Cherry
$6.50
More about Caffe Driade
