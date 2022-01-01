Tarts in Chapel Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate Tart image

 

Market and Moss

700 Market St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Tart$9.00
dark chocolate. Blackberry dust. Marbled jam and cream.
More about Market and Moss
Caffe Driade image

 

Caffe Driade

1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Noble Cider Tart Cherry$6.50
More about Caffe Driade

