Char Steak - Redbank

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

33 Broad St • $$

Avg 4.3 (3708 reviews)

Popular Items

Sauteed Mushroom Caps$10.95
Filet Mignon (8 oz) Petite$43.95
Tenderloin - Lean, Tender. (8 oz) petite cut.
Crab Cake Appetizer$27.95
fire roasted corn, beurre blanc, spicy aioli
Cowboy Ribeye (20 oz)$49.95
Ribeye - Highly Marbled, Juicy. (20 oz) prime, dry-aged.
Grilled Asparagus$11.95
Salmon$26.95
organic, cedar wrapped, tzatziki
"Meat & Potatoes" Appetizer$18.95
shortrib, gnocchi, garlic cream
NY Strip (14 oz) prime, dry-aged$49.95
Strip Steak - Fine Texture, Flavorful. (14 oz) prime, dry-aged
Mashed Potatoes$10.95
NY Strip (12 oz) prime, wet-aged$45.95
Strip Steak - Fine Texture, Flavorful. (12 oz) prime, wet-aged
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

33 Broad St

Red Bank NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

