Charlemont restaurants you'll love

Available Thursdays and Saturdays for pick-up ONLY for pre-orders. Please select either a Thursday or Saturday for your scheduled pick-up.

A New Orleans Carnival Favorite! Updated slightly with a New England twist. Cinnamon & Brioche with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting, decorated with the royal colors of purple, green and gold. Comes with a plastic baby for you to hide in the cake. Available by the whole cake for pre-order only.

