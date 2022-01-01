Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Husson's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Husson's Pizza

4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
6" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$4.96
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
LC Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.70
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
More about Husson's Pizza
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

301 36th Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
6" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$4.96
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.70
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
More about Husson's Pizza
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
LC Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.70
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
More about Husson's Pizza
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

1010 Bridge Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.99
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
14" Heart Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.49
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
More about Husson's Pizza

