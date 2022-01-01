Buffalo chicken pizza in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Husson's Pizza

Husson's Pizza
4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston
|6" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$4.96
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
|LC Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.70
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
Husson's Pizza
301 36th Street, Charleston
|6" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$4.96
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.70
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
|14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
Husson's Pizza
6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston
|LC Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.70
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
|14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce