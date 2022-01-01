Chicken wraps in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Husson's Pizza
4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston
|General Tso Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce and tomato
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
218 Capitol Street, Charleston
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
|Chicken Tortilla Wrap
|$12.00
Husson's Pizza
301 36th Street, Charleston
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
Husson's Pizza
6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
|Fiery Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Includes fiery chicken,cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
Coco's Kitchen & Cafe
233 Hale St, Charleston
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.00
grilled chicken, chipotle jalapeño slaw, pickled onions, bell peppers, white cheddar and black beans stuffed into a whole wheat wrap and toasted