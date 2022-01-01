Chicken wraps in Charleston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Husson's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Husson's Pizza

4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
General Tso Chicken Wrap$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Wrap$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
More about Husson's Pizza
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille

218 Capitol Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Chicken Tortilla Wrap$12.00
More about Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

301 36th Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
More about Husson's Pizza
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
Fiery Chicken Wrap$6.99
Includes fiery chicken,cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
More about Husson's Pizza
Coco's Kitchen & Cafe image

 

Coco's Kitchen & Cafe

233 Hale St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP$11.00
grilled chicken, chipotle jalapeño slaw, pickled onions, bell peppers, white cheddar and black beans stuffed into a whole wheat wrap and toasted
More about Coco's Kitchen & Cafe
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

1010 Bridge Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Wrap$6.99
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
More about Husson's Pizza

