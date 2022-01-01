Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quesadillas in
Charleston
/
Charleston
/
Quesadillas
Charleston restaurants that serve quesadillas
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
218 Capitol Street, Charleston
Avg 4.2
(1368 reviews)
Greek Quesadilla
$15.00
Mexican Quesadilla
$15.00
More about Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
Coco's Kitchen & Cafe
233 Hale St, Charleston
No reviews yet
Kid’s Cheese Quesadilla
$8.00
More about Coco's Kitchen & Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston
Cheesecake
Grilled Chicken
Cheese Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Turkey Wraps
Grilled Chicken Salad
Vegetarian Pizza
More near Charleston to explore
Athens
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Barboursville
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(844 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston