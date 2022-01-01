Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Husson's Pizza

4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
5" Half Meatball Sub$4.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
10" Whole Meatball Sub$8.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
More about Husson's Pizza
Item pic

 

Husson's Pizza

301 36th Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
5" Half Meatball Sub$4.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
10" Whole Meatball Sub$8.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
More about Husson's Pizza
Item pic

 

Husson's Pizza

6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
10" Whole Meatball Sub$8.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
More about Husson's Pizza
Graziano's Pizza image

 

Graziano's Pizza

12 River Walk Mall, S Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$9.99
More about Graziano's Pizza
Sohos Italian Restaurant image

 

Sohos Italian Restaurant

800 Smith St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$10.50
More about Sohos Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Husson's Pizza

1010 Bridge Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
5" Half Meatball Sub$4.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
10" Whole Meatball Sub$8.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
More about Husson's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Grilled Chicken Salad

Spaghetti

Steak Salad

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Garlic Bread

Greek Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Cannolis

Map

More near Charleston to explore

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston