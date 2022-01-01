Meatball subs in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Husson's Pizza
4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston
|5" Half Meatball Sub
|$4.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
|10" Whole Meatball Sub
|$8.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
Husson's Pizza
301 36th Street, Charleston
|5" Half Meatball Sub
|$4.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
|10" Whole Meatball Sub
|$8.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
Husson's Pizza
6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston
|10" Whole Meatball Sub
|$8.69
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
Sohos Italian Restaurant
800 Smith St, Charleston
|Meatball Sub
|$10.50