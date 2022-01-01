Go
Chewology {Gyoza Bar}

{Taiwanese Street Food} Feast on a carefully curated selection of {small bite plates} inspired by the nostalgia of our food memories in Taiwan and the thrill of our travels abroad.

900 Wesport Rd

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken$9.00
boneless chicken. thigh. basil. soy
Gua Bao$6.00
{taiwanese pork belly burger} pork belly. pickles. cilantro. peanut crunch. steamed bun *contains peanut
Lu Rou Fan$16.00
taiwanese braised pork belly. soy. five spice. pickled english cucumber. fried shallots. cilantro. tea egg. rice
Dan Dan {Spicy Peanut Ramen}$16.00
pork. peanut. chili. peppercorn. ramen *contains peanut & shellfish
Beef & Kimchi$14.00
beef. kimchi. korean chile
Tofu Bao$5.00
{vegan} crispy fried tofu. sweet sesame glaze. green onion. pickled onions. fried shallots. sesame seeds. steamed bun
Taro & Shiitake$12.00
{vegan} taro. shiitake mushroom. bean curd. ginger
Beef Noodle$16.00
beef shank. pickled mustard relish. bok choy. green onion. cilantro. ramen
Pork & Cabbage Gyoza$12.00
pork. cabbage. green onion. ginger
Karaage Bao$6.00
{fried chicken bao} taiwanese fried chicken. pickle english cucumber. chili mayo. steamed bun
Location

Kansas City KS

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
