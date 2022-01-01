Chicago Prime Steakhouse

FRENCH ONION SOUP GRATINEE – CARAMELIZED SPANISH YELLOW & RED ONIONS SAUTEED WITH SHERRY WINE, GARLIC, BLACK PEPPER, BAY LEAVES, RED WINE AND SHERRY REDUCTION ADDED TO A THYME AND BEEF CONSOMMÉ IN CHICKEN AND BEEF BROTH. TOPPED WITH A FRENCH BREAD CROUTON, SWISS AND PARMESAN CHEESE THEN GRATINEED (BROWNED

