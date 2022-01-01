Go
Toast

Chicago Prime Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1444 E Algonquin Road • $$$

Avg 4.3 (857 reviews)

Popular Items

24 Oz Ribeye$76.00
Key Lime Pie$10.00
Baked French Onion$10.00
FRENCH ONION SOUP GRATINEE – CARAMELIZED SPANISH YELLOW & RED ONIONS SAUTEED WITH SHERRY WINE, GARLIC, BLACK PEPPER, BAY LEAVES, RED WINE AND SHERRY REDUCTION ADDED TO A THYME AND BEEF CONSOMMÉ IN CHICKEN AND BEEF BROTH. TOPPED WITH A FRENCH BREAD CROUTON, SWISS AND PARMESAN CHEESE THEN GRATINEED (BROWNED
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1444 E Algonquin Road

Schaumburg IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rep's Place

No reviews yet

Order online with Rep's Place for pick up or delivery and be sure to sign up for our loyality program to earn free rewards towards future purchases..

Kuma's Corner

No reviews yet

Burgers, Beer & Metal!

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blackwood BBQ - Schaumburg

No reviews yet

When you went to bed last night, we were already working on your meal for today.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston