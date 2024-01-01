Pretzels in Chillicothe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chillicothe restaurants that serve pretzels
Nat's Place
215 W. Cedar Street, Chillicothe
No reviews yet
KIDS PRETZEL
$6.99
SWANEES PRETZEL
$7.99
BUTTERY PRETZEL SPRINKLED WITH SEA SALT AND SERVED WITH A CHEESE AND HOUSE MUSRARD.
More about Nat's Place
Molly's Pizzeria
223 W. Cedar Ct, Chillicothe
No reviews yet
Garlic Pretzel Bites
$8.99
More about Molly's Pizzeria
