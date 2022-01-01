Go
Toast

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

9424 Main St

No reviews yet

Location

9424 Main St

Fairfax VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yamachen Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Plates Meal Delivery

No reviews yet

Feeding you so You can feed others. Restaurant quality meals that you effortlessly reheat at home. Your purchases fund meals for others in your community.

Vivi Bubble Tea

No reviews yet

Taiwanese Bubble Tea and Snacks

The Sea Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston