Ciudad
Come in and enjoy!
6118 12th ave s
Location
6118 12th ave s
seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Georgetown Liquor Company
100% vegan food and booze. All prices include tax. 21+ at all times, please do not bring anyone underage inside.
Elysian Brewing Co.
20 taps with a view into our woodhall and production warehouse
Mezzanotte Seattle
mangiare tutto il cibo bere tutto il vino vivere la vita
Fonda La Catrina
Traditional, home cooked cuisine inspired by the fondas of Mexico City. Kick-ass food and drink in a lively, family oriented restaurant located in the heart of the Georgetown neighborhood just north of Boeing Field.