Sliders in Clarendon Hills

Country House Claredon Hills
241 55th, Clarendon Hills
|Tenderloin Sliders
|$15.99
Two grilled tenderloin filets with red onion and cold horseradish sauce on sesame toasted bun. Served with steakhouse fries.
|BBQ Pork Sliders
|$11.99
Slow roasted, hand pulled and served with our tangy BBQ sauce on a bakery-style slider bun, served with onion strings, pickle slices and a side of steakhouse fries.
|Mini Burger Sliders
|$12.99
Country House triplets topped with American cheese, pickle slices and our own special sauce and served with steakhouse fries.
Sorry, no cheese substitutions.
il Mio - 30 South Prospect
30 South Prospect, Clarendon Hills
|Fried Chicken Sliders
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, spicy aioli, pickle, brioche bun
|Meatball Sliders
|$14.00
housemade meatballs, provolone cheese, marinara sauce and brioche bun.
|Filet Sliders
|$29.00
tenderloin medallion, balsamic aioli, arugula and black pepper.