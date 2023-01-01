Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Clarendon Hills

Clarendon Hills restaurants
Clarendon Hills restaurants that serve sliders

Country House Claredon Hills

241 55th, Clarendon Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tenderloin Sliders$15.99
Two grilled tenderloin filets with red onion and cold horseradish sauce on sesame toasted bun. Served with steakhouse fries.
BBQ Pork Sliders$11.99
Slow roasted, hand pulled and served with our tangy BBQ sauce on a bakery-style slider bun, served with onion strings, pickle slices and a side of steakhouse fries.
Mini Burger Sliders$12.99
Country House triplets topped with American cheese, pickle slices and our own special sauce and served with steakhouse fries.
Sorry, no cheese substitutions.
More about Country House Claredon Hills
il Mio image

 

il Mio - 30 South Prospect

30 South Prospect, Clarendon Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sliders$16.00
lettuce, tomato, spicy aioli, pickle, brioche bun
Meatball Sliders$14.00
housemade meatballs, provolone cheese, marinara sauce and brioche bun.
Filet Sliders$29.00
tenderloin medallion, balsamic aioli, arugula and black pepper.
More about il Mio - 30 South Prospect

