Gateway District American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Gateway District

The Corner Alley image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, candied bacon, brioche bun
Quesadilla$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
shaved steak, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, italian roll
More about The Corner Alley
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tender Basket$10.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Fancy Sauce, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Super Herd Burger$12.00
American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Fancy Sauce, Served With Fries
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Harry Buffalo
Main pic

 

House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bayou Pasta$22.00
Pan seared chicken over a bowl of rich creamy linguini with onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
Five Cheese Spinach and Shrimp Dip$13.00
Fresh chopped spinach cooked in a five cheese blend baked and topped with fresh broiled Creole shrimp served with tortilla chips
Fried Fish Poboy$14.00
Lettuce tomatoes and fried fish served with remoulade sauce
More about House of Creole
The Chocolate Bar image

 

The Chocolate Bar

347 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
** DO NOT MAKE **
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about The Chocolate Bar

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

