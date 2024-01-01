Pierogies in Tremont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosperity Social Club image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Pierogi (4)$13.00
Topped with Sauteed Onions. Side of Sour Cream
Loaded Pierogies (4)$17.00
Four deep-fried pierogies topped with smoked cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and onion frizzles. Served with a side of bacon aioli.
Vegan Loaded Pierogies$17.00
four vegan fried pierogies with onion frizzles, vegan bacon, vegan cheese, and vegan sour cream
More about Prosperity Social Club
Crust image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS

Crust Pizza Tremont

2258 Professor ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogi Plate$12.00
3 potato and cheese pierogis over all’arrabiata sauce topped with sour cream.
Pierogi Pizza
fresh garlic, potato and cheese pierogi, caramelized onions, white cheddar, sour cream, roasted garlic purée.
More about Crust Pizza Tremont

