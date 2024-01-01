Pierogies in Tremont
Tremont restaurants that serve pierogies
More about Prosperity Social Club
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland
|Potato Pierogi (4)
|$13.00
Topped with Sauteed Onions. Side of Sour Cream
|Loaded Pierogies (4)
|$17.00
Four deep-fried pierogies topped with smoked cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and onion frizzles. Served with a side of bacon aioli.
|Vegan Loaded Pierogies
|$17.00
four vegan fried pierogies with onion frizzles, vegan bacon, vegan cheese, and vegan sour cream
More about Crust Pizza Tremont
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS
Crust Pizza Tremont
2258 Professor ave, Cleveland
|Pierogi Plate
|$12.00
3 potato and cheese pierogis over all’arrabiata sauce topped with sour cream.
|Pierogi Pizza
fresh garlic, potato and cheese pierogi, caramelized onions, white cheddar, sour cream, roasted garlic purée.