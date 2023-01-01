Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Cleveland
/
Cleveland
/
Cheese Fries
Cleveland restaurants that serve cheese fries
True
201 Keith St SW, Cleveland
No reviews yet
Kid's Grilled Cheese + Fries
$10.00
More about True
TACOS
Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road
810 Stuart Road Northeast, Cleveland
Avg 4
(6 reviews)
Fried Pimiento Cheese Bite
$6.50
Spicy Pimiento Cheese with Jalapeño ranch dippy.
3 Fried pimiento cheese bites
$4.99
3 Fried mac and cheese bites
$4.99
More about Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland
Cookies
Pies
Lasagna
Curry
Chili
Tacos
Cheese Pizza
Waffles
More near Cleveland to explore
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(93 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Cartersville
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Maryville
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Hixson
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Rome
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Ooltewah
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Alcoa
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Chickamauga
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(93 restaurants)
Knoxville
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1072 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(593 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1012 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston