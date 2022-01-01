Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
Clovis restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Windmill Marketplace

1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis

Takeout
Family Fettuccine Alfredo - Half Tray$85.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in
Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano
cream sauce. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant - Clovis

408 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.4 (4913 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.99
Pecorino romano cheese, garlic, cream and butter.
