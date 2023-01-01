Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
Clovis restaurants that serve spaghetti

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant - Clovis

408 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.4 (4913 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$14.99
More about DiCicco's Italian Restaurant - Clovis
Spaghetti image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Windmill Marketplace

1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
Spaghetti & Meatball or Italian Sausage$17.95
Our homemade meatballs or Italian sausage with Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh
basil. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
Family Spaghetti & Meatballs - Half Tray$75.00
Our homemade beef and veal meatballs with Chianti-braised meat sauce and fresh
basil. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Windmill Marketplace

