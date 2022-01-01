Go
Toast

Cocina Hermanas

By embracing traditional Mexican techniques, we offer a creatively classic
cuisine that marries well-known Mexican street food and family dishes
with our philosophy of fresh, local & sustainable.

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

501 Hartz Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)

Popular Items

Birria Tacos$13.00
Braised short ribs, roasted tomato, onion, cheese, garlic, cilantro, house spices. Served with a white onion, cilantro beef broth to dip!
Gluten free
Burrito Bowl$21.00
Rice, romaine lettuce, jicama, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, cotija cheese, choice of protein.
Guacamole$9.00
Served with tortilla chips. Gluten free
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Avocado, radish, tortilla strips
Chicken Enchilada$19.00
cheese, pico de gallo, crema, rice, beans, red mole or green sauce
Carne Asada Tacos$12.00
Skirt steak, tomatillo avocado salsa, onion
Gluten free
Carnitas Pork Tacos$10.00
Pork confit, salsa verde, onion
Gluten free
Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped romaine, chicken, corn, avocado, tomatoes, beans, queso cotija, lime vinaigrette. Gluten free
Side Rice & Black Beans$4.50
Fajita Bowl$21.00
rice, sauteed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, salsa, sour cream, served with 2 tortillas, choice of grilled chicken, pollo tinga, carne asada (+$3) or grilled shrimp (+3)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

501 Hartz Ave

Danville CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cielito Cocina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Cielito Cocina Mexicana features authentic, regional Mexican cuisine from Puebla and Oaxaca. We also have a full bar with an exceptional tequila and mezcal collection, California wines, and local microbrews on tap. We support local farmers so that we can source the freshest ingredients.

TARU SUSHI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Norm's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Provence Pizza

No reviews yet

The best Handcrafted Neapolitan sourdough pizza in the Trivalley. We offer unique taste of an an authentic pizzas straight from Naple.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston