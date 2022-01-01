Danville Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Danville

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering image

 

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burro Bronco$9.00
Large Flour tortilla filled w/Refried Beans, Cheese, Rice, and choice of meat. Served Plain or Wet (enchilada sauce).
California TOSTADA$15.00
Crispy Flour Tortilla bowl filled w/Refried Beans, Choice of meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Mild Salsa and Sour Cream.
Mamas Chicken Soup$11.00
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Chips$3.00
Corn tortilla chips. Made fresh daily. (2-3 servings)
Bean Dip$5.75
Refried beans topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips.
Crispy Chicken Taco$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and cheese.
More about Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
Cocina Hermanas image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fajita Bowl$20.00
rice, sauteed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, salsa, sour cream, served with 2 tortillas, choice of grilled chicken, pollo tinga, carne asada (+$3) or grilled shrimp (+3)
Burrito Bowl$20.00
Rice, romaine lettuce, jicama, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, cotija cheese, choice of protein.
Spicy Cauliflower$8.00
Chili salsa, toasted pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, served with guacamole
Gluten free
More about Cocina Hermanas

