Danville Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Danville
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville
|Popular items
|Burro Bronco
|$9.00
Large Flour tortilla filled w/Refried Beans, Cheese, Rice, and choice of meat. Served Plain or Wet (enchilada sauce).
|California TOSTADA
|$15.00
Crispy Flour Tortilla bowl filled w/Refried Beans, Choice of meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Mild Salsa and Sour Cream.
|Mamas Chicken Soup
|$11.00
More about Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Popular items
|Small Chips
|$3.00
Corn tortilla chips. Made fresh daily. (2-3 servings)
|Bean Dip
|$5.75
Refried beans topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips.
|Crispy Chicken Taco
|$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and cheese.
More about Cocina Hermanas
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cocina Hermanas
501 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Popular items
|Fajita Bowl
|$20.00
rice, sauteed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, salsa, sour cream, served with 2 tortillas, choice of grilled chicken, pollo tinga, carne asada (+$3) or grilled shrimp (+3)
|Burrito Bowl
|$20.00
Rice, romaine lettuce, jicama, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, cotija cheese, choice of protein.
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$8.00
Chili salsa, toasted pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, served with guacamole
Gluten free