Tacos in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH Tacos$18.00
Grilled Cod Fish, seasoned. On soft corn tortillas, with fresh Guacamole, Cilantro-lime cabbage, onions and tomato. Served with Rice and Beans
Bf Crispy Taco$3.00
Order two or more tacos. Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with juicy ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and mild salsa
Chk Crispy Taco$3.00
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk image

 

Fat Maddie's Blackhawk

3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
Consumer pic

 

Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chunky Beef Taco Salad$13.00
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & chunky beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Crispy Chunky Beef Taco$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with chunky beef and topped with lettuce and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & grilled chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
Hazy Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hazy Barbecue

200 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
11- Taco Truck Lager$6.50
More about Hazy Barbecue
Item pic

 

Cielito Cocina Mexicana

445 Railroad Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2089 reviews)
Takeout
TACO FAMILY for 4$40.00
Tacos of your choice with rice and beans, for 4 people (8 tacos)
TACO FAMILY for 8 (Copy)$77.00
Tacos of your choice with rice and beans, for 8 people (16 tacos)
PESCADO TACO$13.00
two tacos of rock cod in ancho chili adobo,
cabbage slaw, avocado salsa,
chipotle aioli GF
More about Cielito Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Tacos$10.00
jackfruit, guacamole, salsa roja, pickled onion
Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.00
Birria Tacos$13.00
Braised short ribs, roasted tomato, onion, cheese, garlic, cilantro, house spices. Served with a white onion, cilantro beef broth to dip!
Gluten free
More about Cocina Hermanas
Item pic

 

Danville Brewing Company

200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.00
seared rock cod, citrus slaw, pico de gallo, avocado cream, corn tortilla
Fried Fish Tacos$16.00
ale-battered rock cod, citrus slaw, pico de gallo, avocado cream, corn tortilla
Carnitas Tacos$13.00
pineapple pico, chipotle cream, cilantro
More about Danville Brewing Company

