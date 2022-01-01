Tacos in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve tacos
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville
|FISH Tacos
|$18.00
Grilled Cod Fish, seasoned. On soft corn tortillas, with fresh Guacamole, Cilantro-lime cabbage, onions and tomato. Served with Rice and Beans
|Bf Crispy Taco
|$3.00
Order two or more tacos. Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with juicy ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and mild salsa
|Chk Crispy Taco
|$3.00
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Los Panchos Restaurant
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Chunky Beef Taco Salad
|$13.00
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & chunky beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
|Crispy Chunky Beef Taco
|$4.25
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with chunky beef and topped with lettuce and cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.00
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & grilled chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Hazy Barbecue
200 Hartz Ave, Danville
|11- Taco Truck Lager
|$6.50
Cielito Cocina Mexicana
445 Railroad Ave, Danville
|TACO FAMILY for 4
|$40.00
Tacos of your choice with rice and beans, for 4 people (8 tacos)
|TACO FAMILY for 8 (Copy)
|$77.00
Tacos of your choice with rice and beans, for 8 people (16 tacos)
|PESCADO TACO
|$13.00
two tacos of rock cod in ancho chili adobo,
cabbage slaw, avocado salsa,
chipotle aioli GF
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cocina Hermanas
501 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Vegetarian Tacos
|$10.00
jackfruit, guacamole, salsa roja, pickled onion
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
|Birria Tacos
|$13.00
Braised short ribs, roasted tomato, onion, cheese, garlic, cilantro, house spices. Served with a white onion, cilantro beef broth to dip!
Gluten free
Danville Brewing Company
200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
seared rock cod, citrus slaw, pico de gallo, avocado cream, corn tortilla
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$16.00
ale-battered rock cod, citrus slaw, pico de gallo, avocado cream, corn tortilla
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.00
pineapple pico, chipotle cream, cilantro