Chicken sandwiches in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Danville Harvest image

 

Danville Harvest

500 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
toasted pecans, applewood bacon, avocado, grapes, arugula, croissant
More about Danville Harvest
Item pic

 

Esin Restaurant & Bar

750 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Mary's Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.75
Avocado, Napa slaw, Calabrian chili aioli, Pantofolina roll & Taro chips
More about Esin Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville

Avg 4.7 (8416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
breaded chicken, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese on a brioche bun.
Chicken Cotoletta sandwich$14.00
thin chicken cotoletta, sautéed in olive oil on a pugliese roll with a lemon and caper mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hazy Barbecue

200 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
More about Hazy Barbecue
The Peasant & The Pear image

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Sandwich & Fries$10.00
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Chicken (pears, pecans, cherries, mayo, red onion), and lettuce on wheat berry
More about The Peasant & The Pear
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Danville Brewing Company

200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, Vermont white cheddar, sliced tomato, red onion, little gems, sriracha mayo, dill pickles
More about Danville Brewing Company

