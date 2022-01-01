Chicken sandwiches in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Danville Harvest
500 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
toasted pecans, applewood bacon, avocado, grapes, arugula, croissant
Esin Restaurant & Bar
750 Camino Ramon, Danville
|Fried Mary's Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.75
Avocado, Napa slaw, Calabrian chili aioli, Pantofolina roll & Taro chips
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$14.00
breaded chicken, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Cotoletta sandwich
|$14.00
thin chicken cotoletta, sautéed in olive oil on a pugliese roll with a lemon and caper mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Hazy Barbecue
200 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
The Peasant & The Pear
111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville
|Kids Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$10.00
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$17.00
Smoked Chicken (pears, pecans, cherries, mayo, red onion), and lettuce on wheat berry