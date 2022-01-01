Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve enchiladas

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville

Spinach Enchiladas (2)$17.00
Two green enchiladas stuffed with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomato. Topped with Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
Shrimp Enchiladas (2)$19.00
Black bean Enchilada$9.00
One red enchilada stuffed with black beans, onions, and tomato. Topped with cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

Shredded Chicken Enchilada$5.50
A corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese.
(green sauce available upon request)
Chunky Beef Enchilada$5.50
A corn tortilla filled with chunky beef and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese.
(green sauce available upon request)
Ground Beef Enchilada$5.50
A corn tortilla filled with ground beef and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese.
(green sauce available upon request)
Cielito Cocina Mexicana

445 Railroad Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2089 reviews)
ENCHILADAS DE QUESO$16.95
JACK & WHITE CHEDDAR, CREMA, REFRIED PINTO BEANS & RED RICE
ON A TOMATILLO GREEN SAUCE.
ENCHILADA SUIZA FAMILY FOR 4$51.00
tomatillo braised chicken, jack & white cheddar, refried pinto beans, red rice
(12 Enchiladas)
ENCHILADAS DE QUESO$20.00
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
Cheese Enchiladas$16.00
cheese, pico de gallo, crema, rice, beans, red mole or green sauce
Birria Enchilada$24.00
braised short ribs, cheese, guajillo, chile ancho sauce,
rice, beans, cilantro, onions
Chicken Enchilada$19.00
cheese, pico de gallo, crema, rice, beans, red mole or green sauce
More about Cocina Hermanas

