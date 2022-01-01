Enchiladas in Danville
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville
|Spinach Enchiladas (2)
|$17.00
Two green enchiladas stuffed with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomato. Topped with Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
|Shrimp Enchiladas (2)
|$19.00
|Black bean Enchilada
|$9.00
One red enchilada stuffed with black beans, onions, and tomato. Topped with cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
Los Panchos Restaurant
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Shredded Chicken Enchilada
|$5.50
A corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese.
(green sauce available upon request)
|Chunky Beef Enchilada
|$5.50
A corn tortilla filled with chunky beef and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese.
(green sauce available upon request)
|Ground Beef Enchilada
|$5.50
A corn tortilla filled with ground beef and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese.
(green sauce available upon request)
More about Cielito Cocina Mexicana
Cielito Cocina Mexicana
445 Railroad Ave, Danville
|ENCHILADAS DE QUESO
|$16.95
JACK & WHITE CHEDDAR, CREMA, REFRIED PINTO BEANS & RED RICE
ON A TOMATILLO GREEN SAUCE.
|ENCHILADA SUIZA FAMILY FOR 4
|$51.00
tomatillo braised chicken, jack & white cheddar, refried pinto beans, red rice
(12 Enchiladas)
|ENCHILADAS DE QUESO
|$20.00
More about Cocina Hermanas
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Cocina Hermanas
501 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$16.00
cheese, pico de gallo, crema, rice, beans, red mole or green sauce
|Birria Enchilada
|$24.00
braised short ribs, cheese, guajillo, chile ancho sauce,
rice, beans, cilantro, onions
|Chicken Enchilada
|$19.00
cheese, pico de gallo, crema, rice, beans, red mole or green sauce