Chicken tenders in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$8.00
|Adult Chicken Strips & Fries
|$14.00
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
Los Panchos Restaurant
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.25
4 strips of chicken tenders.
More about Hazy Barbecue
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Hazy Barbecue
200 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
breaded, crispy chicken tenders
More about Norm's Place
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Norm's Place
356 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00
Lightly breaded & fried. Served with house chips & ranch on the side plus your choice of BBQ or Orange Chili sauce.
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Fried chicken tenders with choice of fries or fresh fruit.
More about The Peasant & The Pear
The Peasant & The Pear
111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville
|Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$9.00