Chicken tenders in Danville

Danville restaurants
Toast

Danville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Fat Maddie's Blackhawk image

 

Fat Maddie's Blackhawk

3483 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$8.00
Adult Chicken Strips & Fries$14.00
More about Fat Maddie's Blackhawk
Danville Harvest image

 

Danville Harvest

500 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Fried Chicken Fingers$9.00
More about Danville Harvest
Consumer pic

 

Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$5.25
4 strips of chicken tenders.
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hazy Barbecue

200 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$6.00
breaded, crispy chicken tenders
More about Hazy Barbecue
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Norm's Place

356 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 3.9 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips$12.00
Lightly breaded & fried. Served with house chips & ranch on the side plus your choice of BBQ or Orange Chili sauce.
Kid's Chicken Tenders$8.00
Fried chicken tenders with choice of fries or fresh fruit.
More about Norm's Place
Item pic

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.00
More about The Peasant & The Pear
Kid's Chicken Tenders image

 

Danville Brewing Company

200 RAILROAD AVE STE A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders$9.00
with fries
More about Danville Brewing Company

