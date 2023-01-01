Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve taco salad

Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

Pork Taco Salad$13.50
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & pork. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.00
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & grilled chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Spicy Pork Taco Salad$13.50
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & spicy pork (chile verde). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Diablo Taqueria - 110 Hartz Ave

110 Hartz Ave, Danville

Taco Salad$12.99
Taco Salad with choice of Meat and Beans, served with: Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Lettuce.
