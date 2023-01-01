Taco salad in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Pork Taco Salad
|$13.50
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & pork. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.00
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & grilled chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
|Spicy Pork Taco Salad
|$13.50
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & spicy pork (chile verde). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.