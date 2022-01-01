Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Amici's

720 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.7 (155 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Danville Harvest

500 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.3 (2224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Cashew Salad$16.00
kale, napa cabbage, roasted chicken, crispy wontons, sesame seeds, carrots, ginger-cashew vinaigrette
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
toasted pecans, applewood bacon, avocado, grapes, arugula, croissant
W30 - Chicken & Cashew Salad$16.00
Kale, napa cabbage, roasted chicken, sesame seeds, carrots
More about Danville Harvest
Consumer pic

 

Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & grilled chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad$13.00
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & shredded chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
Item pic

 

Esin Restaurant & Bar

750 Camino Ramon, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Salad$17.00
Organic lettuces, Apples, Toasted almonds, Raisins, Blue cheese & Cider Vinaigrette (gf)
More about Esin Restaurant & Bar
BBQ Chicken Chop Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville

Avg 4.7 (8416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
BBQ Chicken Salad$11.00
cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips. tossed with ranch dressing, topped with bbq chicken.
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Norm's Place

356 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 3.9 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Imperial Chicken Salad$19.00
Crisp Greens, Julienne Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Pears, Sesame Seed, Won Ton, Toasted Cashew, And Our Famous Zesty Peanut Dressing
More about Norm's Place
The Peasant & The Pear image

 

The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quart Chicken Salad$20.00
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Chicken (pears, pecans, cherries, mayo, red onion), and lettuce on wheat berry
More about The Peasant & The Pear
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped romaine, chicken, corn, avocado, tomatoes, beans, queso cotija, lime vinaigrette. Gluten free
More about Cocina Hermanas

Map

Map

