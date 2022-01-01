Chicken salad in Danville
Amici's
720 Camino Ramon, Danville
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
Danville Harvest
500 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Chicken & Cashew Salad
|$16.00
kale, napa cabbage, roasted chicken, crispy wontons, sesame seeds, carrots, ginger-cashew vinaigrette
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
toasted pecans, applewood bacon, avocado, grapes, arugula, croissant
|W30 - Chicken & Cashew Salad
|$16.00
Kale, napa cabbage, roasted chicken, sesame seeds, carrots
Los Panchos Restaurant
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.00
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & grilled chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
|Shredded Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.00
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & shredded chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Esin Restaurant & Bar
750 Camino Ramon, Danville
|Chicken Breast Salad
|$17.00
Organic lettuces, Apples, Toasted almonds, Raisins, Blue cheese & Cider Vinaigrette (gf)
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville
|BBQ Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.00
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$11.00
cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips. tossed with ranch dressing, topped with bbq chicken.
Norm's Place
356 Hartz Ave, Danville
|Imperial Chicken Salad
|$19.00
Crisp Greens, Julienne Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Pears, Sesame Seed, Won Ton, Toasted Cashew, And Our Famous Zesty Peanut Dressing
The Peasant & The Pear
111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville
|Quart Chicken Salad
|$20.00
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$17.00
Smoked Chicken (pears, pecans, cherries, mayo, red onion), and lettuce on wheat berry