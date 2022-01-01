Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Danville

Danville restaurants
Danville restaurants that serve green beans

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Hazy Barbecue

200 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tempura Green Beans$9.00
lightly battered and fried green beans served with a mustard aioli or ranch
More about Hazy Barbecue
The Peasant & The Pear

111 West Prospect Avenue, Danville

Avg 4.1 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Green Beans$6.00
More about The Peasant & The Pear

