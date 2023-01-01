Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Colton
/
Colton
/
French Fries
Colton restaurants that serve french fries
El Rey Express Mexican Grill
1600 W. Valley Blvd. Suite 400, Colton
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.30
Large French Fries
More about El Rey Express Mexican Grill
Buffalo Spot - Colton
403 N. Pepper Ave, Colton
No reviews yet
Regular French Fries
$3.00
More about Buffalo Spot - Colton
Browse other tasty dishes in Colton
Burritos
Nachos
Tortas
Bean Burritos
Tacos
More near Colton to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Corona
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
San Bernardino
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Redlands
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Fontana
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Norco
Avg 3.8
(14 restaurants)
Mira Loma
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Yucaipa
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(952 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(812 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(27 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(258 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1015 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(143 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston