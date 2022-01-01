Comet Chicken
When we say tenders, we mean it. They’re boneless, skinless,
all white meat, and as tender as their name suggests.
Oh… and they’re hand-breaded in house. But that’s not the only thing we do right at Comet Chicken. You also get delicious food, served quick!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
126 W. Mountain Ave. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
126 W. Mountain Ave.
Fort Collins CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Old Town Putt
Mini Golf, Arcade, Bar Games and Full Bar! Come on in and enjoy!
The Regional
Come enjoy!
Trailhead Tavern
A Fort Collins Institution Since 1996!!
Jay's Bistro
Come in and enjoy!