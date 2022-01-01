Go
Toast

Comet Chicken

When we say tenders, we mean it. They’re boneless, skinless,  all white meat, and as tender as their name suggests.  Oh… and they’re hand-breaded in house. But that’s not the only thing we do right at Comet Chicken. You also get delicious food, served quick!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

126 W. Mountain Ave. • $

Avg 4.6 (2892 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Piece Basket$13.49
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
2 Piece Basket$7.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce
Solo Tender$2.29
Nashville Hot Sandwich Combo$12.79
spicy tenders, pickles, power slaw, smokey goodness sauce
Nashville Hot Sandwich$7.49
spicy tenders, pickles, power slaw, smokey goodness sauce
Original Chicken Sandwich$6.79
House sauce, pickles
Churros$2.49
2 homemade churros rolled in cinnamon sugar
4 Piece Basket$11.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces
3 Piece Basket$9.99
Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce
Extra Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

126 W. Mountain Ave.

Fort Collins CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Town Putt

No reviews yet

Mini Golf, Arcade, Bar Games and Full Bar! Come on in and enjoy!

The Regional

No reviews yet

Come enjoy!

Trailhead Tavern

No reviews yet

A Fort Collins Institution Since 1996!!

Jay's Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston