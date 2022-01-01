Copper Still Moonshine Grill - Gilbert
A full service neighborhood grill and bar serving Gilbert and the surrounding area since 2013. We feature hand formed burgers, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and several other unique menu items along with the staples such as wings. Our house drink menu features several cocktails with different flavored moonshine along with a few food items that incorporate moonshine as well. We have 17 55" TV's featuring NFL, MLB, NBA and hockey and we also offer live entertainment such as Karaoke and Trivia. Come on down and enjoy!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101 • $$
Location
2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101
Gilbert AZ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
