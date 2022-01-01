Go
Copper Still Moonshine Grill - Gilbert

A full service neighborhood grill and bar serving Gilbert and the surrounding area since 2013. We feature hand formed burgers, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and several other unique menu items along with the staples such as wings. Our house drink menu features several cocktails with different flavored moonshine along with a few food items that incorporate moonshine as well. We have 17 55" TV's featuring NFL, MLB, NBA and hockey and we also offer live entertainment such as Karaoke and Trivia. Come on down and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1062 reviews)

Popular Items

Scorpion Grilled Cheese Burger$13.75
Dry heat rub, fresh jalapenos, pepper jack, american, tomato, red onion, spicy mayo, buttered sourdough, choice of side
B & G Wings$15.75
Baked & Grilled
Pretzels$9.75
Served with beer cheese, bown mustard
Moonshine Philly$14.50
Shaved steak, marinated in moonshine marinade, sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, mayo, choice of side
The B.A.T.$11.75
buttered sourdough, cheddar, american, bacon, avocado, tomato, choice of side
The Vintage$10.75
buttered sourdough, american, cheddar, choice of side
Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.75
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, choice of side
Blue Cheese Burger$13.75
blue cheese crumbles, lettuce tomato, crispy onions, mayo, choice of side
Scorpion Burger$13.75
Dry heat rub, fresh jalapenos, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy mayo, choice of side
Grilled Cheese Burger$13.75
American, cheddar, buttered sourdough, choice of side
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101

Gilbert AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

