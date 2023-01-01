Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Coralville

Coralville restaurants that serve burritos

Estela's Fresh Mex - Coralville

1810 N Coral Street, Coralville

The Buff Burrito$9.25
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Pancake - Eggs - Cheese - Bacon - Potatoes - Pico De Gallo & Maple Syrup
All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
Al Pastor Burrito$9.95
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce
Steak Burrito Bowl$9.95
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
Monica's - 303 2nd Street

303 2nd Street, Coralville

Buffalo Chick Burrito$18.95
