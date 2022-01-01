Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Coralville

Coralville restaurants
Toast

Coralville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Estela's Fresh Mex

1810 N Coral Street, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tacos$8.75
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Ground Beef Taco$3.25
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
Item pic

 

ReUnion Brewery

516 E 2nd St, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Tacos$10.00
Tacos Pescados$14.00
Falafel Tacos$9.00
More about ReUnion Brewery
Consumer pic

 

Falbo Bros Pizzeria - Coralville

3286 Crosspark Road, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed Taco Pizza$19.99
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Sauce, Tomatoes.
Deep Taco$17.99
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Sauce, Tomatoes.
Thin Taco Pizza$15.99
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Sauce, Tomatoes.
More about Falbo Bros Pizzeria - Coralville
Item pic

 

30hop

900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Brisket Tacos$16.50
roasted jalapeño & tomato escabeche, guajillo BBQ sauce, queso fresco, cilantro
Fish Tacos$16.95
beer battered cod, corn, black bean, cilantro-lime crema, queso fresco, slaw
Chicken Tinga Tacos$14.95
chipotle chicken, slaw, cilantro-lime crema, queso fresco
More about 30hop
Banner pic

 

Iowa Athletic Club

900 9th Street #205, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
10" Taco$15.75
14" Taco$23.25
More about Iowa Athletic Club
La Vecina image

 

La Vecina

211 E 9th St Unit 135, Coralville

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Duck Confit Tacos$14.00
pickled stone fruit salsa with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.
Agave Pork Belly Tacos$12.00
charred pineapple, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, lime with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.
Smoked Mushroom Tacos$12.00
pasilla chiles, epazote pesto with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.
More about La Vecina

