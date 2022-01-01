Tacos in Coralville
Coralville restaurants that serve tacos
Estela's Fresh Mex
1810 N Coral Street, Coralville
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$8.75
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.25
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.75
ReUnion Brewery
516 E 2nd St, Coralville
|Carnitas Tacos
|$10.00
|Tacos Pescados
|$14.00
|Falafel Tacos
|$9.00
Falbo Bros Pizzeria - Coralville
3286 Crosspark Road, Coralville
|Stuffed Taco Pizza
|$19.99
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Sauce, Tomatoes.
|Deep Taco
|$17.99
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Sauce, Tomatoes.
|Thin Taco Pizza
|$15.99
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Sauce, Tomatoes.
30hop
900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville
|Braised Brisket Tacos
|$16.50
roasted jalapeño & tomato escabeche, guajillo BBQ sauce, queso fresco, cilantro
|Fish Tacos
|$16.95
beer battered cod, corn, black bean, cilantro-lime crema, queso fresco, slaw
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$14.95
chipotle chicken, slaw, cilantro-lime crema, queso fresco
Iowa Athletic Club
900 9th Street #205, Coralville
|10" Taco
|$15.75
|14" Taco
|$23.25
La Vecina
211 E 9th St Unit 135, Coralville
|Duck Confit Tacos
|$14.00
pickled stone fruit salsa with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.
|Agave Pork Belly Tacos
|$12.00
charred pineapple, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, lime with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.
|Smoked Mushroom Tacos
|$12.00
pasilla chiles, epazote pesto with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.