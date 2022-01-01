Cottage Restaurant LLC
Come on in and enjoy!
2710 West High Street
Popular Items
Location
2710 West High Street
Newark OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Plaza Pizza
Every one of our pizzas is handcrafted from start to finish with the absolute freshest ingredients we can find. With our hand-tossed crusts and zesty family recipe sauces, you'll be savoring every bite and screaming for more. We give you the option of digging into one of our many specialty pizzas or coming up with your own creation from the 17 quality toppings we offer.
Cherry Valley Public House
Welcome to the Cherry Valley Public House, the Newark branch of Homestead Beer Co.
FRANKS & SAMMIES
Come in and enjoy!
Turntable at Thirty One West
Turntable at Thirty One West offers a diverse tapas selection, craft beer, and cocktails. The restaurant is located on the first floor of the Thirty One West music venue and event space located in historic downtown Newark, Ohio.