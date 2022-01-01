Chicken pizza in Cottonwood
Cottonwood restaurants that serve chicken pizza
R&R Pizza
636 South Main Street, Cottonwood
|14" Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
The R&R BBQ Chicken Pizza comes with our Signature White sauce topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Smoked Bacon, with a drizzle of BBQ Sauce.
IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Large 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Half Pizza, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...
|8" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
|$7.99
The R & R Teriyaki Chicken Pizza comes with Teriyaki Marinated Chicken and onion toppings. IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Half Pizza, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...
|16" Xtra Large Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
|$20.99
Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese with a Ranch Drizzle.