Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Cottonwood

Go
Cottonwood restaurants
Toast

Cottonwood restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

COLT 804 Grill image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

COLT 804 Grill

804 N Main St, Cottonwood

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries
More about COLT 804 Grill
Colt BBQ & Spirits image

 

Colt BBQ & Spirits

2970 N. Park Ave., Prescott Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries$10.50
More about Colt BBQ & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Cottonwood

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Veggie Burgers

Turkey Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Map

More near Cottonwood to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston