Eat, Drink, & Play at Craft Hall!
Expertly crafted food, drink, and fun.

901 North Delaware Ave.

Popular Items

Pulled Pork$13.00
coleslaw, b&b pickles, bbq, seeded milk bun. Served with french fries and a pickle spear
Craft Hall Burger$14.00
Homemade Jalapeño Relish, Spicy Bacon Fat Aioli, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Seeded Brioche Bun
Loaded Fries$12.00
cheese sauce, crispy pork belly, jalapeno, sour cream
Jon's Almost Famouse BBQ Tower$50.00
choice of 3 meats and 3 sides
Kid Pulled Pork$10.00
Fried Chicken$15.00
bacon, fontina, avocado mayo, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, seeded milk bun. Served with french fries and a pickle spear
Potato Skins$13.00
brisket, horseradish cream, cheddar, scallion (GF)
Chicken Leg Quarter$14.00
jerk rub. Served with sliced milk bread, coleslaw and pickles / add additional sides for $4 each
Frenchie Seasonal Sangria$11.00
Mixture of Wine, Spirits & Juices to play off the season! Ask your bartender for today's variety.
Small Salad$6.00
(VG)
Location

901 North Delaware Ave.

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Suya Suya

No reviews yet

Far in distance, close in heart. As a kid growing up in West Africa, I remember the days my Father would come home from work with Suya for my whole family. My siblings and I would save up our appetites in anticipation of the spicy savory grilled Suya. I fell in love with the flavor and the memories it brought, sharing a plate with my family and friends.

Since moving to America, I have dreamed of the day I could share my culture and our Suya with the world.

At Suya Suya, we pride ourselves on bringing our best to the table; authentic ethnic Suya spice, fresh grilled meats and vegetables.

Let's eat like family :)

