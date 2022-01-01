Go
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa

6519 W North Ave

Popular Items

TRUE GRIT$16.00
Stuffed: Cheddar, Topped: Bacon, Battered Onion Ring, Cheddar, Kansas City BBQ, Jalapeños
CHEESE CURDS$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
FRIED ONION BUTTER BURGER$15.00
Two Smash Burger Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Bone Marrow Butter
CHICKEN & WAFFLE$16.50
Two Belgian Waffles, Deep Fried Boneless Breast, Honey Butter, Syrup
CLASSIC COW$14.50
Two Brisket Smash Burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Special Sauce
FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.50
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Chipotle, Mayo, Pickles
DIRTIEST SWISS$15.00
Stuffed: Swiss Cheese, Topped: Soy Glazed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Parm & Herb Aioli
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES$9.00
TATER TOTS$8.00
Location

6519 W North Ave

Wauwatosa WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Ca'Lucchenzo

Ca'Lucchenzo is a modern, midwestern take on a traditional Italian pasta shop and wine bar.

Paloma Taco & Tequila

The Fermentorium Barrel House

Second location of The Fermentorium. Serving craft beer and delicious food!

Cranky Al's

