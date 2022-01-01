Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
Come in and enjoy!
6519 W North Ave
Popular Items
Location
6519 W North Ave
Wauwatosa WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ca'Lucchenzo
Ca'Lucchenzo is a modern, midwestern take on a traditional Italian pasta shop and wine bar.
Paloma Taco & Tequila
Come in and enjoy!
The Fermentorium Barrel House
Second location of The Fermentorium. Serving craft beer and delicious food!
Cranky Al's
Come in and enjoy!