Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cross Plains restaurants you'll love

Go
Cross Plains restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cross Plains

Cross Plains's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Cross Plains restaurants

Dotty's bar and bistro image

 

Dotty's Bar & Bistro

1200 Main St, Cross Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Alfredo$14.95
Linguine Pasta topped with House-Made Alfredo Sauce, choice of meat with Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Toast.
Cranberry Pecan Salad$11.95
Lettuce topped with Craisins, Feta Cheese, Pecans and Cucumber with Blood Orange Vinaigrette.
Jump Around$13.95
Burger topped with Sunny Side Up Egg, Fried Onion, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with House Chips.
More about Dotty's Bar & Bistro
Main pic

 

Reyes Tacos Mexican Restaurant - 23 Glaciers Edge Square

23 Glaciers Edge Square, Cross Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Reyes Tacos Mexican Restaurant - 23 Glaciers Edge Square
Coach's Club image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Coach's Club

1200 Main Street, Cross Plains

Avg 4.1 (298 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Coach's Club
Map

More near Cross Plains to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (646 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1659 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston