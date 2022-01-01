Go
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

Cruisers' Famous Pizza and more now available to order online!

PIZZA • GRILL

210 Fifth St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Bone In Wings$16.95
8 Traditional Bone-In Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce
Nashville Hot Tender Basket$14.95
3 Tenders with your choice of a Side and Dipping Sauce
Ranch - 2oz$0.50
14" Build Your Own Pizza$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Original Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$23.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Original - 6 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
12" Build Your Own Pizza$16.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Boneless Wings$13.95
2/3 lb of our Boneless Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce
Adult Mac-N-Cheese$15.95
With Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Breadcrumbs
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
12" Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza$20.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Location

210 Fifth St.

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
