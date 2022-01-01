Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Cruisers' Famous Pizza and more now available to order online!
PIZZA • GRILL
210 Fifth St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
210 Fifth St.
Huntington Beach CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine
Artful bowls and Indian curry with combinations of delicate grains, hearty proteins, fresh vegetables, robust sauces, accented with house-made condiments
HQ Gastropub - Huntington Beach
Come in and enjoy!
Surf City Ale House
Come in and enjoy!
Jan's Health Bar
Come in and enjoy!