Go
Toast

Curry Express

We offer fast casual Indian, Indo-Chinese dishes.

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

147B Highland Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)

Popular Items

Aloo Palak$14.95
Basmati Rice$2.99
Onion Naan$4.50
Vegetable Samosa$4.50
Garlic Nan$3.95
Vegetarian Hakka Noodles$13.95
Chicken Tiki Masala$15.95
Veg Pakora$4.50
Chicken Momo$9.95
Chili Garlic Naan$3.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

147B Highland Ave

Somerville MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sarma Restaurant

No reviews yet

Sarma is restaurant and bar where food, drink and music come together in a vibrant celebration of the good things in life. Modeled after the traditional meyhanes of Turkey, the menu is a large selection of small plates ( meze ) that are designed to be shared alongside food-friendly cocktails, craft beers or a glass of wine from a small but carefully selected list. Chef Cassie mostly stays true to Mediterranean flavors but she draws inspiration from places she visits and people she meets and then blends her experiences into a style of cooking that is uniquely her own. Her goal is to strike a balance between the familiar and the unknown. Either way, she respects the fundamental flavor profiles that got her attention in the first place, so the food tastes exciting and modern, but authentic.

Highland Kitchen

No reviews yet

Highland Kitchen is a family-owned neighborhood restaurant and bar located “up the hill” in the heart of Somerville.

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Handcrafted snacks, sandwiches, authentic meat & 3 trays and Market available Wenesday-Sunday in historic Winter Hill Neighborhood

Lemon Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston