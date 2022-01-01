Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Daphne

Daphne restaurants
Daphne restaurants that serve greek salad

Yinzer's Brew & Grill image

 

Yinzer's Brew & Grill - 28850 US 98 Suite 200

28850 US 98 Suite 200, Daphne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.99
Chopped Romaine lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Feta, & Pepperoncini’s
More about Yinzer's Brew & Grill - 28850 US 98 Suite 200
Greek Salad image

SANDWICHES

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Daphne - Daphne

6890 US-90, Daphne

Avg 4.7 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$7.69
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese,
Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
Small Greek Salad$3.29
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Herb Croutons, Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette Dressing
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Daphne - Daphne

