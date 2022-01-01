Greek salad in Daphne
Daphne restaurants that serve greek salad
Yinzer's Brew & Grill - 28850 US 98 Suite 200
28850 US 98 Suite 200, Daphne
|Greek Salad
|$10.99
Chopped Romaine lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Feta, & Pepperoncini’s
SANDWICHES
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Daphne - Daphne
6890 US-90, Daphne
|Greek Salad
|$7.69
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese,
Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
|Small Greek Salad
|$3.29
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Herb Croutons, Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette Dressing