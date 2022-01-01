De la Nonna and Bar Enzo

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

Groundwork is proud to be a part of the vibrant Downtown Arts District. Our Traction Ave. café offers all of your favorite handcrafted organic coffee drinks, plus an expanded food menu featuring wholesome and delicious house-made baked goods, salads, sandwiches, and more. Just as importantly, it’s within walking distance of the Metro Gold Line’s Little Tokyo/Arts District stop and pretty much anything you’d want to do with your day or night.

