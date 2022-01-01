Los Angeles pizza restaurants you'll love

Los Angeles restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in Los Angeles

TOWN Pizza Delivery image

 

TOWN Pizza Delivery

1279 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Cheese$19.00
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
14" Cheese$14.50
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
16" Cheese$16.75
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
Mike's New York Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grandma Pizza Pie$22.50
Square pie w/ mozzarella , crushed tomatoes topped with fresh Basil
Half & Half Specialty
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
New York Classic Cheese$18.50
Build Your Own Classic New York Cheese Pizza
Triple Beam Pizza image

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HALF Acorn Squash$12.00
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
PEPPERONI$23.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
HALF Pepperoni$12.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito sausage or bacon$5.99
Caramel Macchiato 16 oz$5.25
Bottled Soda$2.49
Ghost Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ghost Pizza Kitchen

7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Cheese$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella
Large Ghost Deli (Cleaver)$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, spicy sausage, Canadian bacon, garlic powder
Large Babel$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni
(DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria image

 

(DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria

10889 Lindbrook Drive, Westwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
INSTAGRAM$5.99
Instagram - No Substitutions!
MARGHERITA$8.25
SAUSAGE & PEPPERS$11.25
Jon & Vinny's image

 

Jon & Vinny's

11938 San Vicente Blvd., LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
OLIVES$6.00
LITTLE NATS$23.50
CAVATELLI$21.75
Superfine Pizza image

PIZZA

Superfine Pizza

1101 San Pedro St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PEPPERONI$15.00
pepperoni, tomato, cheese
VEGANISSIMA$13.00
tomato, rapini, garlic, salt-cured olives, capers, oregano, chilies, mint, parsley, basil, extra-virgin olive oil
SIMPLY CHEESE$11.00
tomato, cheese
PIZZANISTA! image

 

PIZZANISTA!

2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$24.25
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
Pepperoni Pizza$29.85
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni
Half & Half Pizza
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria

330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Boy Garlic Knots$7.00
Four garlicy pizza dough knots with slow cooked tomato dipping sauce
Pepperoni Pie$27.00
18 inch classic cheese pie topped pepperoni cups (serves 2-3 people)
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
large house-made chocolate chip cookie with crispy edges and a chewy center
Pizza Sociale image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Sociale

448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grand Margherita$16.00
Fresh tomato sauce, New York's Lioni mozzarella, fresh basil
Alla Vodka$17.00
vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, also available as gluten-free & vegan
Mediterranean$12.00
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, black olives, Persian cucumbers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil + balsamic glaze (gluten-free)
Jon & Vinny's image

 

Jon & Vinny's

412 North Fairfax, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocados$8.00
3 Per Order, Schaner Family Farms
Gem Lettuce$4.00
2 Heads Per Order, Yerba Buena Farm
Shady Lady Tomatoes$5.00
1lb Per Order, Wong Farms
Mozza2Go: image

 

Mozza2Go:

6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Funghi Misti Pizza$23.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, and Thyme, finished with grated Parmesan.
Meatballs al Forno$14.00
Our prized dish comes in an order of three 2oz. meatballs & two slices of semolina toast with garlic herb butter.
Mista$14.00
A side salad of baby mixed greens served with a side of our lemon vinaigrette.
Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Patxi's Pizza

1011 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" BYO DEEP$24.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP$23.00
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
800 Degrees image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

800 Degrees

1521 Vine St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2077 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tropicale$17.00
Margherita with ham & roasted
Hawaiian pineapple.
Caesar Salad
Anchovy & garlic dressing, parmigiano,
toasted croutons
Bianca$12.00
White pie (no sauce), fresh mozzarella,
parmigiano, garlic, oregano, olive oil.
Pura Vita Pizzeria image

 

Pura Vita Pizzeria

8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diavolina$23.00
Calabrese sauce, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, roasted red pepper, almond ricotta, Calabrian chili, chives, spicy agave - Cannot be made gluten free
Zeppole$6.00
Italian fritters topped with powdered sugar
Amelia$22.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic cream, wild arugula, shaved parmigiano
TOWN Pizza Highland Park image

PIZZA

TOWN Pizza Highland Park

5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Salad To-Go$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with lemon dijon dressing
Arugula Salad To-Go$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with lemon vinaigrette
14" Medium Pepperoni$16.50
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
Raffallo's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Raffallo's Pizza

1657 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tossed Salad$6.75
Buffalo Wings$14.95
Meat Lovers Pizza
Hail Mary Pizza image

 

Hail Mary Pizza

3219 Glendale Blvd., LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pep Pep$19.00
pork chorizo + pepperoncini + tom sauce + honey + mozz
broccoli$11.00
broccoli + chimichurri + sesame + lemon
Margherita :)$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt
Sor Tino image

 

Sor Tino

908 S. Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato$13.00
Margherita$20.00
Focaccina$5.00
Triple Beam Pizza image

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

1818 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (7428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HALF Pepperoni$12.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto, Jalapeno$15.00
pineapple slices
thinly sliced prosciutto
jalapeno
mozzarella
fontina
extra virgin olive oil
HALF Fennel Sausage$15.00
roasted fennel
housemade sausage
goat cheese
mozzarella
fontina
Hippo Restaurant image

 

Hippo Restaurant

5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hippo House Rolls$9.00
Honey Butter, Sea Salt.
"Fett'Unta" Bread$4.00
Griddl’d fett’unta bread with sea salt.
Fettuccini with Pork Ragu$19.00
Heritage pork ragù
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20" BYO Pizza$20.00
20'' pizza made the way you desire.
14" Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
20" Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
DeSano Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

DeSano Pizza

4959 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (5621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NAP DESANO$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano
ITALIAN CHOPPED$13.00
Romaine, radicchio, fresh basil, soppressata, mozzarella, fresh tomaot, sunflower seeds, spice blend, olive oil, lemon & balsamic
NAP MARGHERITA CLASSICA VPN$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, olive oil, basil
Slice of LA image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Special Pizza$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella
Vegan Pizza$17.00
MILD VEGAN SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, FOLLOW YOUR HEART SOY-FREE VEGAN CHEESE.
Prime Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Prime Pizza

446 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Grandma$26.00
Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce
Buffalo Wings$9.00
Fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.
Prime Pizza image

 

Prime Pizza

141 S Central Avenue, LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Pepperoni$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Garlic Knots$4.00
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
Pizzeria Mozza image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Mozza

641 N Highland Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lover Pizza$23.00
bacon, salame, fennel sausage, pancetta, tomato, mozzarella
Kids Margherita Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil
Meatballs al forno$14.00
toasted sesame bread with herb butter
Firenza Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Firenza Pizza

300 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (690 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bad Hunter$10.35
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
Ronan image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Ronan

7315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2374 reviews)
Takeout
