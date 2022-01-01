Los Angeles pizza restaurants you'll love
TOWN Pizza Delivery
1279 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|18" Cheese
|$19.00
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
|14" Cheese
|$14.50
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
|16" Cheese
|$16.75
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grandma Pizza Pie
|$22.50
Square pie w/ mozzarella , crushed tomatoes topped with fresh Basil
|Half & Half Specialty
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
|New York Classic Cheese
|$18.50
Build Your Own Classic New York Cheese Pizza
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|HALF Acorn Squash
|$12.00
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
|PEPPERONI
|$23.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
|HALF Pepperoni
|$12.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito sausage or bacon
|$5.99
|Caramel Macchiato 16 oz
|$5.25
|Bottled Soda
|$2.49
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ghost Pizza Kitchen
7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella
|Large Ghost Deli (Cleaver)
|$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, spicy sausage, Canadian bacon, garlic powder
|Large Babel
|$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni
(DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria
10889 Lindbrook Drive, Westwood
|Popular items
|$5.99
Instagram - No Substitutions!
|MARGHERITA
|$8.25
|SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
|$11.25
Jon & Vinny's
11938 San Vicente Blvd., LA
|Popular items
|OLIVES
|$6.00
|LITTLE NATS
|$23.50
|CAVATELLI
|$21.75
PIZZA
Superfine Pizza
1101 San Pedro St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|PEPPERONI
|$15.00
pepperoni, tomato, cheese
|VEGANISSIMA
|$13.00
tomato, rapini, garlic, salt-cured olives, capers, oregano, chilies, mint, parsley, basil, extra-virgin olive oil
|SIMPLY CHEESE
|$11.00
tomato, cheese
PIZZANISTA!
2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$24.25
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$29.85
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni
|Half & Half Pizza
PIZZA
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Big Boy Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Four garlicy pizza dough knots with slow cooked tomato dipping sauce
|Pepperoni Pie
|$27.00
18 inch classic cheese pie topped pepperoni cups (serves 2-3 people)
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
large house-made chocolate chip cookie with crispy edges and a chewy center
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Sociale
448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grand Margherita
|$16.00
Fresh tomato sauce, New York's Lioni mozzarella, fresh basil
|Alla Vodka
|$17.00
vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, also available as gluten-free & vegan
|Mediterranean
|$12.00
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, black olives, Persian cucumbers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil + balsamic glaze (gluten-free)
Jon & Vinny's
412 North Fairfax, LA
|Popular items
|Avocados
|$8.00
3 Per Order, Schaner Family Farms
|Gem Lettuce
|$4.00
2 Heads Per Order, Yerba Buena Farm
|Shady Lady Tomatoes
|$5.00
1lb Per Order, Wong Farms
Mozza2Go:
6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Funghi Misti Pizza
|$23.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, and Thyme, finished with grated Parmesan.
|Meatballs al Forno
|$14.00
Our prized dish comes in an order of three 2oz. meatballs & two slices of semolina toast with garlic herb butter.
|Mista
|$14.00
A side salad of baby mixed greens served with a side of our lemon vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Patxi's Pizza
1011 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|14" BYO DEEP
|$24.00
|10" Classic Meat DEEP
|$23.00
|12" BYO DEEP
|$20.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
800 Degrees
1521 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tropicale
|$17.00
Margherita with ham & roasted
Hawaiian pineapple.
|Caesar Salad
Anchovy & garlic dressing, parmigiano,
toasted croutons
|Bianca
|$12.00
White pie (no sauce), fresh mozzarella,
parmigiano, garlic, oregano, olive oil.
Pura Vita Pizzeria
8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Diavolina
|$23.00
Calabrese sauce, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, roasted red pepper, almond ricotta, Calabrian chili, chives, spicy agave - Cannot be made gluten free
|Zeppole
|$6.00
Italian fritters topped with powdered sugar
|Amelia
|$22.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic cream, wild arugula, shaved parmigiano
PIZZA
TOWN Pizza Highland Park
5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad To-Go
|$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with lemon dijon dressing
|Arugula Salad To-Go
|$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with lemon vinaigrette
|14" Medium Pepperoni
|$16.50
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Raffallo's Pizza
1657 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tossed Salad
|$6.75
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.95
|Meat Lovers Pizza
Hail Mary Pizza
3219 Glendale Blvd., LA
|Popular items
|Pep Pep
|$19.00
pork chorizo + pepperoncini + tom sauce + honey + mozz
|broccoli
|$11.00
broccoli + chimichurri + sesame + lemon
|Margherita :)
|$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt
Sor Tino
908 S. Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato
|$13.00
|Margherita
|$20.00
|Focaccina
|$5.00
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza
1818 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|HALF Pepperoni
|$12.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
|HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto, Jalapeno
|$15.00
pineapple slices
thinly sliced prosciutto
jalapeno
mozzarella
fontina
extra virgin olive oil
|HALF Fennel Sausage
|$15.00
roasted fennel
housemade sausage
goat cheese
mozzarella
fontina
Hippo Restaurant
5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Hippo House Rolls
|$9.00
Honey Butter, Sea Salt.
|"Fett'Unta" Bread
|$4.00
Griddl’d fett’unta bread with sea salt.
|Fettuccini with Pork Ragu
|$19.00
Heritage pork ragù
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Pizza and Pasta
1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|20" BYO Pizza
|$20.00
20'' pizza made the way you desire.
|14" Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
|20" Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
PIZZA • SALADS
DeSano Pizza
4959 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|NAP DESANO
|$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano
|ITALIAN CHOPPED
|$13.00
Romaine, radicchio, fresh basil, soppressata, mozzarella, fresh tomaot, sunflower seeds, spice blend, olive oil, lemon & balsamic
|NAP MARGHERITA CLASSICA VPN
|$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, olive oil, basil
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|House Special Pizza
|$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella
|Vegan Pizza
|$17.00
MILD VEGAN SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, FOLLOW YOUR HEART SOY-FREE VEGAN CHEESE.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Prime Pizza
446 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
|Grandma
|$26.00
Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce
|Buffalo Wings
|$9.00
Fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.
Prime Pizza
141 S Central Avenue, LA
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
|Pepperoni
|$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
|Garlic Knots
|$4.00
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
PIZZA
Pizzeria Mozza
641 N Highland Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Meat Lover Pizza
|$23.00
bacon, salame, fennel sausage, pancetta, tomato, mozzarella
|Kids Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil
|Meatballs al forno
|$14.00
toasted sesame bread with herb butter
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Firenza Pizza
300 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Bad Hunter
|$10.35
Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto
