Chicken salad in Decatur
Decatur restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Café at RCC
The Café at RCC
1 College Park, Decatur
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.50
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Croutons and Ceasar Dressing
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.50
Served with Choice of Side
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$6.50
More about Coney McKane's American Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Coney McKane's American Eatery
104 E. Prairie, Decatur
|MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD
|BAKERY CHICKEN SALAD
|$7.99
The one & only returns to take its rightful place as our most requested sandwich. Tender chicken, grapes and cashews are just part of the secret! Served on a fresh croissant.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Mixed greens lightly tossed with dressing and a spritz of lemon juice. Dusted with parmesan cheese and topped with croutons.