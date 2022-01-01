Go
Toast

Deccan Spice - Pompano

Come in and enjoy!

1149 S Federal Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

White Basmati Rice$2.99
House white rice
Butter Chicken$13.99
Tandoori boneless chicken cooked with rich double cream, tomato butter sauce
Naan$2.99
Plain flatbread
Butter Naan$3.49
Naan based with butter
Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cooked with creamy tomato sauce, kasoori methi
Chicken Tikka$15.99
Boneless chicken pieces marinated overnight; char grilled
Garlic Naan$3.99
Cooked with garlic
Samosa$5.99
Crisp turnovers, potatoes, peas
Deccan Special Biryani$15.99
Boneless chicken cubes marinated with deccan valley spices, yogurt
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1149 S Federal Hwy

pompano beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Checkers Old Munchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

26 Degree

No reviews yet

Locally brewed beer in a relaxed atmosphere.

Mini Pita - Pompano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sands Waterfront Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston