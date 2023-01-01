Beef soup in Deland
Deland restaurants that serve beef soup
More about BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave
BakeChop Market - 320 S Spring Garden Ave
320 South Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand
|Beef and Vegetable soup
|$6.00
Hearty tomato broth full of tender chunks of beef and a variety of vegetables including green beans, celery, carrots, onions, potatoes, peas, and corn.
More about Bake Chop - - 110 S. Artisan Alley
Bake Chop - - 110 S. Artisan Alley
110 S. Artisan Alley, Deland
|BEEF CABBAGE -SOUP-
|$5.00
Comforting beef & cabbage stew with bok choy, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, sesame oil, soy, fish sauce, pepper paste, 5 spice, pork fat, mirin, salt and pepper.
(Allergens include soy, wheat/gluten, fish)