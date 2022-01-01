Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Southwest Detroit

Southwest Detroit restaurants
Southwest Detroit restaurants that serve enchiladas

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit

4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2862 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas suizas$10.99
Enchiladas dinner$10.99
BURRITOS • TACOS

Mi Pueblo Express - Mi Pueblo Express

7271 Dix St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada Clasicas A La Carte$3.20
A corn tortilla rolled up and covered with your choice of red or green hot sauce, filled with your choice of protein topped with melted cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Enchiladas CANNOT be made without sauce.
