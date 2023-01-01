Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Devils Lake
/
Devils Lake
/
Chicken Soup
Devils Lake restaurants that serve chicken soup
Anna's Cocina - Devil’s Lake
210 Hwy 2 West suite 6, Devils Lake
No reviews yet
Chicken Soup
$5.00
More about Anna's Cocina - Devil’s Lake
MR MRS J'S RESTAURANT
318 Hwy 2 East, Devils Lake
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$0.00
More about MR MRS J'S RESTAURANT
Browse other tasty dishes in Devils Lake
Tacos
Fajita Salad
French Toast
Burritos
Chips And Salsa
Patty Melts
Super Burritos
Waffles
More near Devils Lake to explore
Fargo
Avg 4.7
(27 restaurants)
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Minot
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
No reviews yet
Moorhead
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Battle Lake
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Becker
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Minot
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Bismarck
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Fargo
Avg 4.7
(27 restaurants)
Duluth
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
Avg 4.7
(23 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(398 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(622 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(929 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston