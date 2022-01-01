Go
Don Juan Mex Grill

Come in and enjoy!

2600 William Penn Highway • $

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Build your own taco/bowl/salad bar$12.00
15 guest minimum. $12 per guest. 2-hour notice required for orders placed for 15-40 guests. 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests.
Includes flour tortillas and your choice of two proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. All utensils provided.
Don Juan Taco (1 per order)$4.25
Choice of protein with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing
Cuban Sandwich$10.00
Traditional pressed Cuban sandwich with slow-roasted pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles, served with a side of chipotle dressing
Traditional Taco (1 per order)$3.45
Traditional street tacos served with two soft corn tortillas, onions, and cilantro; no substitutions or additions
Chips & Queso Dip$6.00
Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice
Grande Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of extras
Empanada (1 per order)$4.25
Delicious Spanish-style turnover filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies
Bowl$10.00
All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl
Cheesy Chimichanga$12.50
Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or beef, Mexican rice, and queso, topped with sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and more queso, served over a bed of lettuce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2600 William Penn Highway

Easton PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

