Dos Amigos Tacos

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Grilled marinaded steak, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo & cilantro
Philly Cheese Steak Taco$5.50
Grilled marinaded steak, caramalized onions, wild mushrooms, queso cheese & horseradish aioli (Cheese Crusted Flour Tortilla)
Buffalo Chicken Taco$4.50
Crispy chicken tenderloin, tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with a carrot & celery slaw with blue cheese dressing (Cheese Crusted Flour Tortilla)
Guacamole & Chips$10.00
Avocado, tomatoes, onion, fresh lime juice, serrano peppers & cilantro
Baja Shrimp Taco$5.00
Seared shrimp, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, guacamole & Pico de Gallo (Flour Tortilla)
Gringo Taco$4.00
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo & sour cream. Your choice of chicken, steak or pork.
Chicken Taco$4.00
Marinated chicken, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, crema & cilantro
Crispy Grouper Taco$6.00
Crispy Grouper, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, Pico de Gallo & avocado. (Flour Tortilla)
Mexican Street Corn$6.00
Corn off the cob topped with Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese & Tahin
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Marinaded pork or chicken, pineapple salsa, cotija cheese & cilantro
Location

14917 Lyons Rd.

Delray Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Agency Kitchen & Bar

The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself.
We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.

Batch Gastropub

Terra Fiamma Restaurant

If growing up in a large, Italian family taught us anything, it’s that food brings people together. Whether settling arguments or celebrating a good week, splitting plates at the table is the Italian way. We love classic pasta dishes like the ones Nonna used to make, but our passion for good food has us constantly seeking inventive new tastes.
With our family’s traditions in one hand and originality in the other, we’re the next generation bringing old world flavors into a new age.

Warren - DGH

